Quantum Leap season 2 episode 3: Who is Hannah, really?

Tonight, Quantum Leap season 2 episode 3 introduced us to the character of Hannah … and also made us ask some big questions.

Take, at least for starters, this one — what is this character actually up to? Are they up to anything at all? Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that Eliza Taylor is a series regular and with that, we know that we have not seen the last of her on the show. She was working at a diner when Ben met her during the Leap in New Mexico, and he soon realized that she was incredibly smart and had a history with mathematics.

Because of all of this, he recommended her for a program in Princeton, something he knew about because of his knowledge of the present — isn’t it fair to assume that he creates some sort of massive ripple effect because of this? It is certainly possible that Hannah ends up becoming a key player, whether it be her changing the course of history or her potentially becoming a Leaper in her own right from a different era. Both of these appear possible, at least for the time being. She appeared to be kind enough to Ben when they were around each other here, but who is to say with the utmost confidence that she will remain that way forever? This is the thing with a show like this, as the last thing we would want to do is make any sort of grand assumptions that last forever.

For the time being, Hannah is clearly the biggest question we have through the remainder of Quantum Leap season 2, especially since Ben continues to struggle with his anger that comes with missing such an important gap of time. We know already that Addison has moved on in her personal life, and there are so many other changes he may learn about the team in due time.

What did you think about the events of Quantum Leap season 2 episode 3?

Do you think Hannah is going to have a huge role as we move forward on the show?

