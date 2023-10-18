Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Cory’s suit campaign

Today is the final day before a new eviction in the Big Brother 25 house, and that means Cory needs to work overdrive to save his hide. Do we think that it is actually going to work? Probably not, but it’s certainly going to be entertaining and honestly, that is all we can ask for.

First of all, we tend to think that Kevin Jacobs walked on Big Brother Canada so Cory could run in this situation. Remember when Kevin wore a suit to the HoH room? Well, Cory has now put on a pink suit and has begun a businesslike campaign to explain the value of keeping him in the house. (He shouted out Kevin, so he knows he’s doing an homage here.) He is currently talking to Cirie, which is hilarious mostly because she is the last person who is ever going to fall for this sort of stunt.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

What are some of his arguments? Well, we’ve heard some of them before in that he will 100% target Matt and Jag, who are big threats within the house. He also claims that he can be someone to help Cirie actually make it to the end, since a lot of people would be afraid to take her there given her resume. He’s also a much bigger target moving forward than America would be.

Now, we know that Matt is going to do what Jag wants, which is to get Cory out this week. It is fair to say Blue is going to do the same, especially since she and America have a side alliance of sorts, even if it feels terrible at times. Because of all of this, it feels like Cory wants to get Bowie, Cirie, and Felicia on his side, but the problem there is that Bowie is SO close with Matt and Jag.

We don’t think this is going to work since Bowie has no real reason to go from being a part of that trio to then joining a four-person group here, but hats off to him for trying!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 25, including other updates from the feeds

What do you think about Cory’s pitch at the moment on Big Brother 25?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates coming rather soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







