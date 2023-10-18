Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The state of the campaign

On Thursday night on Big Brother 25, we are going to see the end for either Cory or America in the game. So, where do things stand at the moment?

Well, we should begin here by noting that there is not that much of a need for drama here at the moment. Pending some last-minute surprise, Cory is going to be leaving the game and he knows it. You can even argue that the episode we saw tonight actually ended up setting the stage for a lot of this in some interesting ways. We got a better sense of why Jag and Matt were so annoyed at Cory and America. Also, we learned that America threw the Veto and didn’t want to win it! That obviously makes her current state worse. Cory, meanwhile, saying in the Diary Room that nominating him was the smart move helps explain why he’s acted somewhat the way that he has since the Veto Ceremony.

Because Cory won’t throw America under the bus really and vice-versa, it isn’t making for that much when it comes to drama. Cory realizes that it makes way more sense to take him out, and that is what he’s expecting from the rest of the group. He has tried to campaign by saying he could be a shield, but has not really made a tremendous amount of progress. We’re not sure that America has either, though, given that she hasn’t spoken to Jag really and seems to have no real issue being a firecracker in the game moving forward.

Ultimately, it seems like just as much as they are campaigning, Cory and America are happy to spend time with each other. They recognize that a lot of this is ending inside the house, and they don’t know what their future holds! We’re not going to speculate on that, but we do think that moving forward, America flying solo could be pretty fun.

If you were Cory, what would you do moving forward on Big Brother 25?

