Kelly Clarkson leaving NBC’s The Voice for good; why?

If you were hoping to see Kelly Clarkson back for The Voice at any point in the near future, the singer has a message to deliver.

Speaking in a new interview with USA Today, the former American Idol winner, singer, and talk-show host confirmed that following her move to New York City, she is not going to be returning to the singing competition in the future:

“I’ve learned a lot about what I’m capable of handling, and also what you should not handle. That was me saying ‘bye’ to The Voice and having this big move … I love that family, but I was like, ‘I’m struggling. I can’t smile anymore. I don’t feel like smiling.’”

Clarkson first appeared as an adviser in the competition early on in its run, and returned years later to be a full-time coach. She held that spot for many seasons, and was on board as recently as earlier this year. We would imagine that the door is still open for her to make guest appearances here and there, especially if she did depart the series on good terms.

However, it is more than understandable why she wouldn’t want to try to live in some sort of bicoastal way where she had to fly out to the West Coast to do the show and come back to the East Coast to do almost everything else. That isn’t all that sustainable for a long period of time; Ryan Seacrest tried it for a while, but he is now more settled on the West Coast with American Idol and his gig as the upcoming Wheel of Fortune.

The Voice already has its roster set for season 25 (airing next year), and it includes a significant twist — for the first time, we are actually seeing a coaching duo as Dan + Shay are taking the reigns.

