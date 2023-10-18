Found season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Missing While a Pawn’

Do you want to learn a little bit more leading into Found season 1 episode 4? There is a lot to prepare for behind the scenes! The title for this story is “Missing While a Pawn,” and we do tend to think that Gabi is going to be surrounded by drama and tough decisions from start to finish.

After all, consider this — we have already seen this show take us down some unexpected roads. Why would things by different at all at this point?

To get a few more details right now about what you can expect to see moving forward, go ahead and see the full Found season 1 episode 4 synopsis:

10/24/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : When 13-year-old Matthew disappears from church, the teams spring into action. Gabi endeavors to keep the divorced parents focused on the search. Gabi is forced to make a devastating choice. Lacey makes a keen observation about Gabi. TV-14

If there is one thing we can say with some measure of confidence moving forward, it is simply this: The story of Found has to be full-throttle from start to finish. We don’t think that there is that much value here in anyone shaking things up at this point, and we honestly don’t think that anyone will. Instead, we tend to think that everything will continue to be intense, and the story-of-the-week is not going to keep everything else from happening when it comes to Gabi elsewhere.

Ratings-wise, let’s just hope that Found can keep the momentum going that it has already established. After all, this will be the thing that allows for it to have a season 2, and if it can do that, it would be quite an achievement when you think about a number of the challenges that exist right now with trying to make great content during the SAG-AFTRA strike. This is not a particularly easy time, all things considered!

