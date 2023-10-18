Invasion season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: A last hope

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see Invasion season 2 episode 10 — and let’s just say hopes are high! This is a chance in order to see some possible answers but, at the same time, also new questions and stories that could be unraveled in due time.

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and remind you now that this has not been confirmed to be the series finale for the show. With that in mind, there is a chance that some other twist is coming up, and you should be prepared for that in advance.

Of course, you can’t be too shocked that the streaming service is not giving away all that much right now. Just check out the full Invasion season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

A risky operation is humanity’s best and last hope.

“Old Friends, New Frontiers” is the title for this installment, and don’t you think that this is going to be where lives are in danger? This is on the other side of what we got with the mothership this time around, just in case you needed a reminder that people are pretty darn serious at the moment. We expect a lot of characters to come together here for a heart-pounding finish, and we certainly hope that a lot of viewers are fully engrossed at this point.

After all, consider this…

The last thing that we would ever want is for a show like Invasion to end with some sort of crazy cliffhanger. For the time being, we have to imagine that this is possible, even if we don’t want to think about it at the moment. We obviously just want everyone to be okay, even if we are fairly confident here in saying that it probably will not be. That’s never been exactly the way that this show looks and feels, so why would we think anything different now?

