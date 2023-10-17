Chicago Fire season 12 premiere date: More complications?

For the past few weeks, we have maintained a certain element of hope that Chicago Fire season 12 could premiere in January. Are there now some reasons to doubt that happening?

Well, for the time being, let’s just go ahead and say this: We are somewhat concerned about a few different things when it comes to the firefighter drama at present. Take, for starters, the fact that the SAG-AFTRA strike has not reached a conclusion.

Did we expect everything to be completely tied together at this point? No, the actors’ union and the AMPTP still has a little bit of time to tie things together while the writers (fresh off their own strike) are putting together the first few scripts. However, we thought that the streamers and studios would have worked harder to find compromises to bring actors back to work, and that hasn’t happened. Negotiations broke off last week and for now, there are no signs as to when the next batch of talks will begin.

Unless something happens on this front in the next couple of weeks, there is a chance that Chicago Fire will not start filming until a little bit later in the year — and that, of course, does come with its own fair share of setbacks and consequences. It could mean that the show is not back until February or even later. This is not meant to bum anyone out; rather, it is nice to have more clarity far in advance!

The most important thing

Actors deserve a fair deal! While waiting may be tough, this is the best thing to ensure their own long-term viability in difficult economic times. The majority of actors aren’t the ones earning the fat paychecks.

