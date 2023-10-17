Big Brother 25 to have extended run time tonight on CBS

Just in case you were not prepared or excited enough to see Big Brother 25 on CBS tonight, here is something else to know. You are getting more than your typical hour!

Per some listings on both the network and the press website, the plan is for the reality competition show to take a page from Survivor and The Amazing Race and deliver a 90-minute installment. Why is that? Well, it has to do a lot with competitions.

First and foremost, let’s remind you here that we’re going to be seeing two separate Power of Veto Competitions over the course of the episode as a part of BB Comic Week. This takes a little bit more time to put together, which is precisely why we are getting what we are. Our hope here, of course, is that we are going to be getting a Veto Ceremony at some point in here, as well, but there have been cliffhangers on that as of late. It’s possible that this is due to the airing schedule shifting from Wednesdays to Tuesdays — or, producers just want more drama for some of their Thursday eviction shows. Both of these feel possible.

Either way, we do think that tonight’s episode is a must-watch for those who are not aware of what is happening on the Big Brother 25 live feeds. There is a lot of chaos happening, and we’re also going to see the stage set for some other drama over the next couple of days.

