Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Campaign chaos ahead?

What are the next few days going to look like within the Big Brother 25 house? Well, we know that people are not going to give up and really, that is a big part of the fun! Why would we want that at the end of the day?

At the moment, the biggest thing that we can come out and say right now is rather simple: Both Cory and America are going to fight to stay in the game. While America suggested at one point that she’d rather Cory stay than her (at least to a certain extent), she has backed away from that and is now back to causing full-on chaos. She wants to throw Matt and Jag under the bus as hard as possible, whether that be making some big speech on Thursday night or something else.

For the time being, Cory likely is going to leave — sure, he has campaigned already to multiple people, but the problem is that everyone knows he is much better at the game. Jag and Matt got him before he could get them, and America straight-up admitted that she wanted to target the two. Cory’s also admitted that the twist really screwed him and that is the truth … but that’s the game. Jag may not have tried as hard for a normal HoH, since he talked so much about throwing it in advance.

What we don’t expect is for America and Cory to campaign against each other — they will both likely pitch on how they can help others moving forward. What is rather interesting to watch right now is that Cory seems to be an advocate for Matt’s social game versus Jag — if these two guys are the final two, it could be a really interesting social game. We think that Matt wins, but can we say that with 100% certainty? Not so much.

What do you think the next few days will look like within the Big Brother 25 house?

