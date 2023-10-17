The Voice 24: Calla Prejean closes auditions with ‘You’re So Vain’

Who was the final person to get a coach on The Voice 24? Well, let’s take a moment here to introduce you to Calla Prejean.

In general, we do really think that we’ve got a stacked roster of contestants this time around and because of that, there’s a chance for a really competitive season! This show is better when you don’t quite know who is going to win as we move further and further into the contest.

So what can we say about Calla? Well, she’s originally from Texas before moving to Nashville, and she has had a number of odd jobs over the years, including being an assistant to Sara Evans. She only needed to get one coach to turn around in Gwen Stefani, but that’s because she was the only person left! We absolutely expected her to be able to get that chair to turn, largely because of timing. If she didn’t turn for Calla, the show couldn’t move forward!

As for her song choice, Calla chose to bust out the classic “You’re So Vain” — and honestly, there wasn’t any drama here since Gwen turned around super-fast. If that didn’t happen, we would’ve seen the show cycle through other people. This actually happened back at the very start of the show and it was weird!

At least Gwen is closing things out with a really talented singer. We will see what happens from here as we move forward! The battle rounds can be entertaining, even if we do want a few shake-ups here and there.

