The Voice 24 video: Dylan Carter auditions to ‘I Look to You’

Just in case you want to cry leading into Monday night’s The Voice 24 video, here is your opportunity to do just that. Dylan Carter is one of many contestants taking part in the blind auditions moving forward, and he manages to get an epic four-chair turn for his take on Whitney Houston’s classic “I Look to You.”

Want to learn a little bit more? Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see the full audition, which includes fantastic vocals and a powerful infusion of emotion. It is enough to bring Reba McEntire to tears. We hear about why this experience is so important to Dylan, and the audition itself is a reminder of (cheesy as it may be to say) what music is all about. Sometimes, we look to it as a method of escaping our world; at other points, it can be a way to accent and add to our daily lives. The lyrics and vocals can bring something more out of us.

Given that Dylan has his pick of all the coaches here, you can argue that this is a really tough choice. Every one of them brings something more to the table and yet, we think Reba is the obvious and smart choice. Even if they don’t necessarily do the same sort of music, there is just a natural connection here. We can tell she really cares about him as a singer and wants to do right by him in this competition — also, she is probably one of the most well-connected people in the entire industry and will be able to help his career in a lot of aspects.

Sure, The Voice is a show about performances, but it is also about building the right relationships. Some of the best contestants in the series’ history are not those who actually win. Instead, it is those who view the show as an opportunity to really build out a brand and from there, find some other great ways in which to explore it after the fact.

