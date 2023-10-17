The Voice 24: Claire Heilig auditions to ‘Tennessee Orange’

On tonight’s The Voice 24 we had a chance to see another audition with Bachelor Nation ties, with it being Claire Heilig here. So who was she, and what did she bring to the table here?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that Claire appeared on Clayton’s season of the ABC hit, but was only present for a short period of time. This was a much better venue for her, especially since she’s got a really nice voice and some quiet confidence that shines through when she performs. She didn’t get a lot of chairs to turn, but she got the right one in Gwen Stefani. (Of course, we should also note that Reba McEntire already had a full team.)

The song choice for Claire in “Tennessee Orange” was pretty darn smart for a number of different reasons. For starters, this is a lyric that has a lot of relatability to it, and we do think that it is somewhat under-represented on singing shows like these. Beyond just that, it allowed for her to show a little bit of her rasp.

Did Reba fill her team to early? You can argue that, but one of the good things about this show in its current form is that you do have opportunities to see a lot of changes down the road. If Reba wants her in the battle rounds, there could still be a good opportunity for that. Also, remember that there are one-chair turns who have won in the past, so how many coaches wanted her now does not indicate too much moving forward.

When the dust settles here, we do tend to think that things are going to be about song choice more so than just about anything else.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

