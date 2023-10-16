The Amazing Race 35 episode 4 sneak peek: Something fishy

As we prepare for The Amazing Race 35 episode 4 on CBS in just two days, why not take a larger look at what is to come?

As many of you who watched episode 3 know already, what makes this particular installment so challenging for the teams is the simple matter of exhaustion. Many of them, especially on the later flights, arrived to Vietnam with very little time to rest and prepare. Now, they are in the midst of an extended leg in some congested streets, and that’s without even mentioning the physical aspect of some of these challenges.

If you head over to the link here, you can get a good sense of what could be some sort of detour, one that requires teams to either move mattresses or retrieve a ton of fish from a local market. Both of them are physical, albeit in slightly different ways. With the mattresses, it is more about strength and/or knowing where you are going. The fish market is a little more confined, but there is still a lot of running back and forth. Also, it is not for the squeamish. If you can power through that part of it, the fish market may be a little bit easier — mostly because moving mattresses is exhausting.

Of course, it’s also possible that the edit on this sneak peek is a little bit deceptive and the teams have to do both. If that is the case, it is especially grueling — but it also could allow a pretty physical team like Liam & Yeremi to stick around after starting off this episode in last. There is still time for them to recover, but they either have to overpower other teams or rely on another person’s mistake.

