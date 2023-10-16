Annika season 2 episode 2: What’s ahead for Nicola Walker?

Following the premiere tonight on PBS, what can we say when it comes to Annika season 2 episode 2 next week?

As you would imagine with a mystery show like this, there are a wide array of different elements that are going to be brought to the table here! Before we go any further here, though, we think it is best to share the official logline for the season / series, just in case you are not too aware of it already:

Nicola Walker (Unforgotten, Last Tango in Halifax) stars as DI Annika Strandhed, the wry, speedboat-driving head of Glasgow’s Marine Homicide Unit, who juggles baffling cases and a rebellious teenage daughter.

Obviously, Annika is not the sort of show that is desperately trying to reinvent the classic cop drama. Instead, it is just focusing on bringing some great characters into the format so that we continually find new ways to be surprised time and time again. The more that we have a chance to see this happen, the happier that we are going to be personally.

Now if you do want to a few more specifics about the next case, go ahead and check out the full season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

Annika reflects on Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde as she and the team investigate a Scottish millionaire found dead in his own shark tank.

Isn’t this about as random a combination of things as you are ever going to find? we tend to think so, but that may be a big part of the fun here! How do you solve a case that is born out of such strange circumstances? Our hope here is mostly that we are going to have a chance in order to see an investigation that is as curious as the premise itself here, one that veers in a number of different directions to the point you do not know exactly how in the world it ends.

What do you most want to see moving into Annika season 2 episode 2 over on PBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







