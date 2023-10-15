The Winter King season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Finding peace

For those who are unaware, you are going to have a chance to see The Winter King season 1 episode 8 on MGM+ next week. What can we say about this at the moment?

Well, first and foremost, we would say that this installment of the series is going to be all about whether or not Arthur has really found his way as a leader as well as a negotiator. These are, after all, things that can take a radical amount of time — but unfortunately, you often do not have that. This is a place where war can happen at almost any given point. Remember that this show is meant to have a gritty take at times on Arthurian lore, and this will be one of the instances in which you see some of that.

Below, you can check out the full The Winter King season 1 episode 8 synopsis with some other updates on what’s ahead:

Arthur believes that Bedwin will be able to negotiate peace with Gorfydd; however, when Morgan and Derfel arrive in Powys, they discover a horrific site.

In general now, one of the hardest things to really accept is that there are only a handful of installments left the rest of the way. That means that the story is probably going to move pretty fast from here on out and in all honestly, doesn’t that feel right? There is no official renewal for The Winter King as of yet and while we are hopeful, MGM+ does have a tendency to be fairly supportive of many of their shows.

Just know this: The story will absolutely remain pretty epic, and we are going to have some more great opportunities to see some surprises before things wrap up. At this point, we really would not have it any other way. Even with so much groundwork already laid in past adaptations of this story, we do tend to think that there are chances to do something new here.

