Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 6: Bullseye’s history…

As we look more now in the direction of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 6 over at Disney+ next week, what all can you expect?

Well, when it comes to Dex / Bullseye and Karen, things are going to get rather interesting. Matt has brought him to Karen, but what will that look like? Is she going to be that willing to help him out, given some of the history here?

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Well, here is the thing: Allegiances and bond are ever-changing. You cannot forget about the past, but you also have to live in the moment at the same exact time. Things could ebb and flow over the rest of the season, let alone everything that is coming after the fact.

Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what Wilson Bethel had to say about where things are going from here:

One of the things that’s remarkable to me about these characters in the show, where we’re at with it is that between the Netflix show and then having a long break where the show was not on the air and then coming back, there is a huge amount of emotional history between these characters, and Dex has done some horrible stuff to Matt, Karen, Foggy, and none of that is ever for a second forgotten as the story evolves.

Related – What could be coming on Daredevil: Born Again season 3? There are some set teases…

What do you most want to see moving into Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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