Is Big Brother 25 new tonight, delayed by NFL in some markets?

Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS? We don’t think that it is some huge surprise that there is a demand for the start of BB Comic Week.

Sure, there are plenty of people out there who know already what is going on because of the live feeds, but even for those who do have some advance information here, we certainly think that there is still something more to look forward to! Tonight’s new episode features the Invisible HoH Competition and beyond just that, a chance to see some of the fallout.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

For the vast majority of the country, you are going to be able to see this Big Brother 25 episode at the standard 10:00 p.m. Eastern time that we have seen since the season first got underway. However, for some viewers there could be small delays — especially those who are watching from the New England area. Remember that there is a New England Patriots game on CBS this afternoon so certain markets may experience a few changes. Check your local listings later tonight.

Without giving anything major away from the feeds here, let’s just say that this is one of those weeks where you absolutely should want to watch the show closely. We could be set up for some of the more exciting gameplay that we have really had a chance to see in a good while. There will be the standard three shows again this week, so whatever happens on tonight’s episode will carry into Tuesday, which is all about the BB Power of Multiplicity and getting to see a couple of competitions within the same week.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 25 right now, including a few more details all from the aforementioned feeds

What do you most want to see moving into Big Brother 25 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







