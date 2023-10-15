When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12 (finale): A ‘crossroads’

Can you believe that in just a handful of hours, you are going to be seeing When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12 arrive? This is the big finale, and we imagine that a lot of emotional, surprising events will transpire. Isn’t this what you would want from the final episode of a season? We’re thinking around of some possible jaw-droppers or, at the very least, things that we should be left to think about.

Regardless of how anyone feels about the storyline when it comes to Elizabeth’s romantic life at the moment, there is no avoiding it — this is a huge part of where things stand. Erin Krakow’s character just split up with Lucas and for now, we have to think that this is going to stick. The Governor’s race is one part of what is going on here, but it seemed like there was something else that wasn’t quitting sticking. Until Elizabeth does figure that out, it feels like she is going to have a rather hard time figuring out just how to move forward here with him.

Yes, there is also still that possibility of something more with Nathan. We’ve said this a number of times, and we do think it still matters — this can’t be rushed if the writers are going in this direction! The story is so much better off if everyone takes their time.

Still, there is a new post on the official Hallmark Channel Facebook that has us wondering a lot of different things. Take a look at the caption below:

Tomorrow, Elizabeth will find herself, and her heart, at a crossroads in the season finale of When Calls the Heart.

What does this crossroads really mean? Is she trying to figure out if there is something there with Nathan? Or, is she having second thoughts about Lucas? We just don’t want a love triangle again, so we really hope there is a resolution here and that season 11, at least on one level, can be on steady ground.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

