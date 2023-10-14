When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12: ‘Starry Nights’ hopes

In just over 24 hours, we are going to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 12 arrive — are you ready for the finale?

Well, we should start off with a reminder that “Starry Nights” is not the episode we thought it was going to be a months ago. While we’ve been worried about the direction of Elizabeth and Lucas’ story for a while (there was never any proof the wedding was going to happen), we never imagined that they’d already be split up. Yet, that is what has happened here, and the question now is one about the election more so than the state of their relationship.

Also, we know that this episode could hint more at a future for Elizabeth and Nathan, but we really hope the finale doesn’t rush anything there. This is a series that is known for taking things slow, and Erin Krakow’s character just got out of another relationship. Something romantic ehre at this time wouldn’t be realistic.

Knowing what we do now, the synopsis for the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale is all the more interesting:

With Elizabeth at his side, Election Day has the entire town supporting Lucas, hoping he will save Hope Valley; Rosemary and Lee discuss who should be their baby’s godfather.

This hits different now just because Elizabeth isn’t really at his side — at least not literally. We do think she does have his back in another way, as she does want him to win the election. It is something she thinks he is destined to win in a way, and there is no denying that this helps Hope Valley at the same exact time.

As for the whole godfather debate, this is interesting now given that once upon a time, we thought there was a chance Lucas would be a contender. If he wins Governor, would he even be in Hope Valley enough for that? It’s hard to figure.

