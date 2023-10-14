Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: When WILL we learn more?

We recognize fully that Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is going to be coming to Paramount Network eventually — but it’s a long wait. What makes it even harder? The fact that there has been so little when it comes to concrete details about the future along the way.

The last time we really heard much of anything about the future was when Kevin Costner was in court. Before that, a rare interview featuring executive producer Taylor Sheridan. With the WGA strike now over, there is a chance that Sheridan could speak out again at some point, but it is a pretty difficult thing to gauge all things considered.

If there is a singular period of time that we would point to as a possibility here, it is the premiere of Lawmen: Bass Reeves next month, which at least counts him as an EP. We would imagine that any interview with him would be mostly about that show, but there could be a progress report at least on the Yellowstone season 5 scripts.

Beyond that, another possibility is that we hear something more soon after the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, which would allow us to get more of a substantial update when it comes to filming. Remember that there is no clear timeline for when the remaining episodes can be filmed — even when the strike is done, there are also weather conditions in Montana to think about. Would the final episodes be set in the winter months?

Rest assured that Yellowstone will still have a proper ending, even if it is a good while down the road. At this point, the absolute earliest we anticipate seeing something on the air is late spring or early summer, and it could be later than that.

