Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Veto players for BB Comic Week

Before we even get too much into the Veto players for Big Brother 25 this week, we know that this are going to be a little bit different.

After all, remember this first and foremost: The Veto players could be “seeing double” thanks to the BB Power of Multiplicity, one of the two new twists that are coming into the game thanks to BB Comic Week. Depending on what happens with the competition today there could be a lot of chaos that comes after the fact. This could be a clue that we are getting two Veto winners, or a Veto that could be used twice. We will wait for confirmation there.

Without further ado, here’s a reminder that Jag is the invisible HoH, and the nominees were Felicia and Blue. (Blue is the target for the week, thanks mostly to Jag playing it unbelievably safe.) This is where things get a little bit more twisted — there seem to actually be TWO different Veto Competitions today. Everyone is going to get an opportunity to play (thus disguising the invisible HoH), and then the winner seemingly won’t be able to take part in the second one.

If this is accurate, then it means there is a huge chance that Jag’s reign is going to get extremely messy. He probably needs to win one and then hope that Blue or Felicia don’t come out of this on top. Or, that someone doesn’t save them. Cirie might but otherwise, there is a chance that nobody else is going to be altogether eager to rock the boat. Still, taking out Blue this week may be a weak move … but it could also prove okay if Cory actually decides that he should take the stability with going to the final five with Jag, Matt, and Bowie Jane.

So in the end, the Power of Multiplicity seems to just mean two Vetoes and nothing more complicated than that.

What do you want to see happen with the Veto and the BB Power of Multiplicity on Big Brother 25 today?

(Photo: CBS.)

