Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Does Cory know Cirie’s secret?

For this evening’s edition of Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers, there is a lot to discuss in the aftermath of nominations — and oddly, a lot pertains to a guy named Cory who is neither Head of Household nor on the block.

For starters, is the guy starting to actually put two and two together when it comes to Cirie and Jared’s relationship? There is some smoke, but we wouldn’t say there is a real fire here yet.

Even though Cory has fanboyed a lot over various parts of Cirie’s reality TV history all season, within the past 24 hours he has brought up her win on The Traitors, while also remembering that talking about her winning that is probably not something she really wants to do. Meanwhile, during a discussion on BB Comics tonight, Cirie mentioned a fear of heights, something that reminded him of a challenge on Survivor: Game Changers. He also just so happened to think it was the one during the family visit, where Jared actually did make an appearance.

Now, if Cory does actually know the truth here, he hasn’t talked openly about it, and we also don’t think the Diary Room would prompt him on much in fear that he’d figure it out. We’re not sure he 100% knows and honestly, does it really matter if Jared is out of the game?

In other news…

Let’s just say here that Cory is also starting to wonder whether he really should just go to the final five or so with Jag and Matt and try to battle it out from there — at least if he can get Bowie Jane on his and America’s side. He’s thought about telling her that he played in the Path to Power earlier this season, not aware that she already knows.

Is it true that Cory will be the biggest threat if Matt and Jag go? Absolutely, but you also have to beat them later on! You may be able to do that in a mental comp, but a physical one is not something to be confident about.

Do you think that Cory actually knows Cirie’s secret on Big Brother 25?

Share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

