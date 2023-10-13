Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The Invisible HoH’s nominations

At this point, it is pretty easy to say that BB Comics Week in Big Brother 25 has become a bit of a letdown. Just think about what it could have been when it comes to potential! Then, consider for a moment here what it is that we actually say at the end of the day.

First things first, let’s begin with a reminder that Jag won the Invisible HoH, which in theory could have allowed him a chance to make a lot of big moves in secret. However, at this point he’s told more than half the house and thus eliminating the entire purpose of the power. He has also made the safest nominations of all time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

In nominating Felicia and Blue, he has indicated at this point that he does not want to get any blood on his hands in the hopes of staying safe a little while longer. He is operating this week under the idea that if Cory or America win next week, he will have bought enough loyalty from them that they will protect him. That isn’t going to happen. Meanwhile, he also nominated someone in Blue who stood up for him with Cirie not that long ago.

So how are the nominees taking the news? Not well, though that probably is not that much of a surprise. In Felicia’s mind, she feels like this is a fundamental waste of a super-power since it is hardly a big move. Meanwhile, Blue is confused — she doesn’t know Jag is the invisible HoH and with that, doesn’t know why she and Felicia would be considered threats. Matt told her that there could just be a larger plan at play, and there could be depending on whatever the BB Power of Multiplicity does with the Veto.

Related – Be sure to read more on Jag’s decision-making now from earlier in the way

Do you think that there is any way that Jag’s HoH week on Big Brother 25 can be salvaged at all?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that — remember to come back to make sure that you do not miss any other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







