Lessons in Chemistry season 1 episode 3 air date: What’s ahead?

The first thing that we should do, though, is better set the stage for the series in the event you are not too aware of it. Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is taking on a very different role for this 1950’s-set series, one that features an inspirational figure within the world of cooking. Check out the logline for it below:

Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.

Now, the show is based on the book by the same name, so it may be rather easy to assume that it would follow all of the same notes. However, for us personally, we do not think that making any sort of grand assumptions is the right thing to do here.

Now, what lies ahead?

We know that we were lucky enough to get a couple of episodes over the past 24 or so hours to get the show off on the right foot but from here on out, you are only going to get an installment a week. After all, Apple TV+ wants to keep the show around as long as possible, especially at a time where there isn’t much programming elsewhere.

To get a few more details now about what could be coming, check out the Lessons in Chemistry season 1 episode 3 synopsis:

A surprising discovery leaves Elizabeth feeling isolated and alone, but she finds comfort in her new friendship with Harriet.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

