The Fall of the House of Usher: How did Victorine Lafourcade die?

How did Victorine LaFourcade die on Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher? The character perished at the end of episode 5, and it may have been the most horrifying death we have seen so far.

After all, isn’t there something about a mechanical heartbeat that was so chilling? There is a reason why “The Tell-Tale Heart” may be the best episode of the entire Mike Flanagan series. Some of that is due to the relationship between Vic and her work, and then also the performance by T’Nia Miller in this role. You can see within her such limitless potential, and it is enough to make you wonder if she could have had a very different life had she not been born into this family.

Unfortunately, she was, and much of her death comes about as a result of her fast-tracking her research to the point here it is unsafe, and also to the point where Al is no longer willing to assist despite her proclamations that it is okay. This leads to her starting to slowly unravel before ultimately, completely snapping, killing Al, and then pacing the artificial heart into her. When Roderick confronts her and the two hear the beating of the artificial heart together, it leads to Victorine eventually taking her own life.

While a number of deaths on The Fall of the House of Usher are horrific, this one stands out due to the sheer proximity of it to Roderick himself. He’s had to pay the metaphorical piper in so many ways already on this show, but this was the person who was supposed to save him … and was cutting so many corners along the way.

What did you think about Victorine’s death on The Fall of the House of Usher episode 5?

Do you think this is the best installment of the entire series? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates ahead and we do not want you to miss them.

