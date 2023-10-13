Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? An October 13 update

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? At this point, we have reached a part in the fall schedule where there has to be questions about what the future could hold. Unfortunately, this does not mean at all that we have good news.

So what can we actually say for the time being? It’s pretty simple. First and foremost, there is no new installment of the Donnie Wahlberg series on the air tonight. The reason why is quite simple, as the creative team only recently got back to work on writing episodes following the lengthy WGA strike. Just like many of you, we want nothing more than to see new episodes, but this is not a process that is going to be handled quickly or efficiently. Instead, we are poised to be stuck waiting for several more weeks until we at least get to the start of production … and it actually could be even longer.

As many of you may be aware, the SAG-AFTRA is still ongoing and without actors, there is no way that a show like this can be produced. While we were hopeful that we were going to see the union inching closer to a new deal this week, the AMPTP reportedly shut down negotiations for the time being and no potential date has been set for now. The hope was that production for Blue Bloods and many other shows would be able to actually start off once we got around to November but at this point, all of that is up in the air.

The best-case scenario still remains that season 14 of this show premieres in late January, and the same goes for a lot of other long-running series on both CBS and NBC. We’ll keep you posted along the way; the one thing we can at least say with some confidence is that there is still time to get a lot of these additional stories made.

Also, here’s another reminder: Actors deserve to be paid their fair share. Nothing about the requests of SAG-AFTRA should be considered ridiculous.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

