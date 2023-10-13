Gen V season 1 episode 5: Cate’s big secret

We knew entering Gen V season 1 episode 5 that we were going to see some sort of huge reveal — but what was it we actually got?

Well, let’s just say this: The truth behind some of the absent memories for Cricket, Marie, and others has been revealed, and answers were actually a little bit closer than anyone of them realized. It was actually Cate who was causing them to forget everything that transpired when it comes to delicate stretches of time, and it was also her that was causing Sam to repeatedly forget about his own brother. This was all done at the behest of Dean Shetty, but there are still a number of questions that do need to be answered within this.

What is clear that Godolkin clearly utilized having someone around who could be used to cover up any of their messes as they work to achieve their desired ends — which does include, at times, crafting the heroes of tomorrow. Or, possibly doing research on some others. There are some things that they can’t control, whether it be a Jordan / Marie relationship or Cricket becoming more of a viral superstar. However, they can at least extract whatever important things they want to … at least with Cate’s help.

However, some of that may be changing now. Right before Andre was about to kill Rufus, Cate confessed — a reminder that she does have some element of remorse here, at least. As for what this eventually leads into here, that remains to be seen.

Personally, we still think that a lot of roads lead to Vought — they may not be able to predict everything, but there could be a plan here that ties into The Boys down the road.

