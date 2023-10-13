Survivor 45 episode 4 spoilers: More info around tribe swap

As we do get ourselves prepared for Survivor 45 episode 4, there is a top story that you have to focus on: The tribe swap! This is the thing that could change just about everything in the game, and you have to be prepared for that in advance.

However, is CBS starting to drop any hints as to what is happening with the swap, or even revealing whether we are sticking with three tribes? Of course, we would absolutely love some more information here…

Unfortunately, we just aren’t getting it. Nothing in either the new photos or the Survivor 45 episode 4 synopsis gives too much away about the swap:

“Music to My Ears” – Tribes must dig deep in the immunity challenge to land a win and earn safety for one more night. Then, one tribe is sent to tribal council where someone will be the fourth person voted out of the game, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 18 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

If we had to hand over some sort of bold prediction here, it would go a little bit like this: There is almost no reason for the producers to swap down to two tribes. Remember that we have 15 people left in the game, and that number alone lends itself to having three groups instead of two. Also, with 90-minute episodes, you have a lot of extra time in order to focus on three tribes, and we really do think that this time has benefited this season in a great way and helped for it to stand out from the pack.

