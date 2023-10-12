Who are Gabrielle James, Archie Lyndhurst? Frasier title cards

Who are Gabrielle James and also Archie Lyndhurst? Following the Frasier revival premiere on Paramount+, we understand if you have these questions. There was a tribute to John Mahoney, but if you are a longtime fan of the original Frasier series, you surely know who that is already.

Even though both James and Lyndhurst may be a little bit more under the radar to some, they absolutely still made quite the impact on the OG version of the show. In the case of James, we are talking about a longtime script supervisor and someone who always went the extra mile to ensure that both Cheers as well as Frasier were absolutely a success. Meanwhile, Lyndhurst was the son of Nicholas Lyndhurst, who is one of the actors at the center of the new version of the show. Archie passed away at the age of 19 back in 2020.

As many of you out there are more than likely aware, title card tributes are one of the best things that any show can do to honor the memory of those who came before. These live on in subsequent airings, and they also work in order to better foster a little bit more of a community among those who work on a given project. Television shows are often a tight-knit family behind the scenes — they work long hours together and recognize that without each one of them, the end product would not be anywhere near as entertaining.

For the Kelsey Grammer series in particular, the past is so integral to the present — there are so many specific reasons why we are still able to see the story of Frasier Crane play out in 2023. This is certainly not something that we anticipated seeing once upon a time, and there are so many who contributed to the effort.

May the Frasier premiere serve as a great way to honor the memory of the late Mahoney, plus also James and Lyndhurst. We hope that this tribute serves as a comfort, and our thoughts go out to their families during this difficult time.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

