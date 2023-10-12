Survivor 45 episode 3: Was Jake medically evacuated?

We know that something was going to happen to Jake on Survivor 45 episode 3 — but was he actually evacuated?

Well, here is what happened. Right as Jake was tending to the fire, he “saw stars” and stumbled forward — it felt as though he was almost going to pass out! Luckily, he recovered soon after and felt like he was fine. It’s possible that the medics came and looked at him after the fact, but he does not appear as though he’s in danger of being pulled from the game.

As a matter of fact, you can argue that what happened to Jake actually allowed him in order to make some more bonds, since it allowed others in the tribe to see a little bit more of a vulnerable side of him that they had not seen before. In particular, it led to an important strategy talk for him and Kendra that allowed them to get closer.

Because of this conversation, we actually got a better sense of what the dynamics now are on the blue Belo tribe. You have the three women, and then you have the three men. If Jake and Kendra are at the center of things, then they can dictate the future in the event that they are ever in danger.

Of course, all of this is heavily dependent on whether or not Jake is okay long-term, and we absolutely hope that he is. Hopefully, this was just an instance of him being temporarily dehydrated or exhausted out on the beach. We know that this game is no joke, even in this shorter format. There is a lot that can happen within a relatively short period of time.

Do you think that we could still see Jake going far on Survivor 45 after what happened this week?

Do you also like the idea of him and Kendra working together? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

