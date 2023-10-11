Invasion season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Last before finale

Are you ready to check out Invasion season 2 episode 9 on Apple TV+ next week? Well, there is a lot to look forward to!

First and foremost, though, let’s get the bad news out of the way here in reminding you all that this is the penultimate episode of the season. Whatever transpires here is going to set the stage directly for the finale after the fact, and we are prepared for pretty much everything here. How can we not be? There could be some of the biggest swings creatively that we’ve had a chance to see as of yet.

Below, you can check out the full Invasion season 2 episode 9 synopsis with a few more details all about what lies ahead:

“A dangerous trip to the alien mothership results in a connection across dimensions.”

In a way, you could easily argue that this is the episode that we’ve been most eager to see out of any other this season — why wouldn’t you want to spend some time at the mothership? If there was ever a chance for us to really see some big surprises, this is the chance to make them happen! Also, we tend to think that whatever happens here is almost certainly going to carry over to the finale, and we are super-psyched to see some of what that could be!

Is the series finale coming?

Well, there is a chance for that — we may not want it, but it is still very much out there. If you love the show keep watching and beyond that, recommending it to others!

Just a quick reminder here, of course, that Apple TV+ does not have to renew the series right away, and it may take a little bit of time. For the time being, though, we just don’t see how they are going to be able to tie together most of the loose ends in the amount of time left.

What do you most want to see moving into Invasion season 2 episode 9 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

