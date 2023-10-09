The Winter King season 1 episode 7: A secret meeting

Are you ready to learn a little bit more about The Winter King season 1 episode 7? Let’s just say some big stuff is ahead.

In particular, this episode feels like it is going to be huge for everyone who love watching Arthur and Guinevere. Obviously, you know what is going to happen here in the event that you’ve studied Arthurian legend at all, but isn’t there still something quite nice about watching everything play out here? At the very least, we tend to think so! After all, The Winter King has done a great job when it comes to adding layers to these characters over time as well as making things all the more complicated.

If you do want to get a few more details now, go ahead and check out the official season 1 episode 7 synopsis:

Arthur and Guinevere meet secretly before Arthur and Ceinwyn are to be married.

Now, we know that there are a lot of stories that are progressing quite nicely, but are all of them going to be properly tied together by the end of this season? We’re just not sure that there is time and with that in mind, we have to keep hoping and rallying for some news when it comes to a season 2 renewal. Why wouldn’t we want that? We do know that MGM+ has been supportive of many of their scripted entities in the past, and we have to think that they will do the same here.

After all, isn’t it fair to argue that there are a lot of viewers who would probably love this show if they had an opportunity to find out about it? We certainly think there is a lot of room for people to discover The Winter King and we hope that this happens over the course of the next several weeks.

