The Irrational season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Zero Sum’ story

As we prepared to see The Irrational season 1 episode 4 on NBC next week, are you ready for some more details?

First things first, can we celebrate the fact that this show has been off to such a good start? If you are a fan of mystery procedurals, you have to be happy with what Jesse L. Martin and the cast are bringing to you. Beyond just that, you also have to appreciate the fact that its ratings have been solid so far. This all bodes quite well for the future. This is a show that feels traditional and yet, this is an era where some old-school whodunnits can prove rather successful. There is still value in this sort of TV, even in the era of streaming.

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Irrational season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

10/16/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Alec and the team take on a kidnapping case at the request of a desperate father. Their investigation is hampered by a complicated family dynamic that slowly reveals everyone’s hidden motivations. TV-14

So is Alec going to be able to get results over the course of this episode? We tend to think so, and we’re not all that worried about that. Instead, the #1 thing that we are most hoping for at this point is that the show continues to give some more details on the personal lives of all of these characters and has them stand out from the pack. The more that happens, and the more likely it is that viewer momentum will continue for this show and it is going to be back for a really long time.

Of course, we know that this has been a really atypical TV season already; with that, it would be really nice if we got to see an unlikely underdog story like this shine!

(Photo: NBC.)

