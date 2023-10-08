Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 10 Veto aftermath

In the wake of the latest Big Brother 25 Power of Veto Competition, we anticipated a certain amount of chaos after the fact. With that, let’s go ahead and get into it now!

If you missed the news earlier, Jag won his third Veto of the season — to be specific, Otev! Cirie and Felicia are on the block, and they have speculated already that Bowie Jane (who made it to the final two) threw the challenge at the end, since she did not want any more power on her hands.

We don’t think it is a huge surprise that Jag is going to use it, mostly because he knows that a lot of people want Cameron out and he thinks he’s still got some options with him gone. Cam was at one point close with Bowie Jane, but he has rubbed her the wrong way lately with his persistence on her going along with his ideas. Plus, she’s got her group with Matt, Jag, Cory, and America. She continuously gets new information as HoH, but the backdoor is 100% a go and there is no changing that. She has already informed both Cirie and Felicia that it is happening.

Now, Matt has already suggested that Cirie get pulled off (shocker), but Cirie also volunteered to Felicia that she would stay up since Felicia’s done it so many times and she shouldn’t have to pack again. We’ll see if that happens and pending some shocker, it doesn’t matter — Cameron is going. Matt is already doing some work to paint a narrative that Cam is untrustworthy and nasty, telling Cirie and Felicia about stuff said behind their back. Be prepared for he and Jag both to do a lot for when Cam inevitably tries to out the Fugitives alliance after the Veto Ceremony.

For those wondering, Cam’s been nervous ever since he wasn’t picked for Veto — he is not 100% comfortable.

Do you think Cameron’s exit is a done deal in Big Brother 25?

