Yellowstone season 1 episode 7, 8 spoilers, air times on CBS

If you are eager to learn more about Yellowstone season 1 episode 7 and episode 8 on CBS, we are more than happy to help!

The first thing to have a conversation about here comes via the schedule. Due to football overruns, tonight the network has decided to air only one episode of the iconic Kevin Costner series. With that in mind, the plan now is for there to be two episodes on October 15, and we are pleased to share a few more details on those — provided that you haven’t seen them already.

To learn more, just take a look at the synopses…

Season 1 episode 7, “A Monster Is Among Us” – Rip stumbles upon a dangerous and dire situation; a plan is set in motion designed to squeeze John Dutton and threaten his way of life; Monica begins a tough recovery.

Season 1 episode 8, “The Unraveling, Pt. 1” – A sheriff’s investigation turns the heat up on Rip; Jamie makes a bold decision about his future and faces the consequences.

For those who are unaware, the first season has nine episodes, so it is a tiny bit shorter than the ones that come after the fact. CBS is not going to be airing the entirety of the series the whole way through; instead, what we got here was a little bit of a test run to see if there were any other potential viewers out there. Also, it gave the network something scripted to air while the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed things this fall.

Remember now that in the present, Yellowstone is right in the middle of season 5. If we are lucky, we are going to see it return to the air at some point in 2024.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

