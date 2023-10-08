Van der Valk season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?

Following the big season 3 finale over at PBS, is there a chance that we are going to get news on a Van der Valk season 4 soon? If so, when can you expect to see it air?

There are a handful of different things that we can say on this subject, but we should go ahead and start with the following: At the time of this writing, not too much has been completely solidified insofar as the future goes. While we remain hopeful that there is going to be more of the show, we do have to wait and see when there is more news and/or confirmation on that subject, both overseas as well as in America.

Now, do we think that the drama will be back? Sure, mostly because Van der Valk is a part of a pretty established genre that always has a tendency to do rather well all over the world. There is no real reason to think that it would perform any less solidly if it were to come back.

So when would, potentially, more episodes arrive stateside? This is a question without a super-clear answer at the moment, but it does feel like we can generate a pretty simple guess: Late next summer or early fall. It really just makes the most sense for this series to continue to be paired with some of the shows that it already is, mostly because there is such a clear consistency with all of them, especially when it comes to the content.

At the moment, we wouldn’t be too concerned when it comes to the future of this series — once there is a little bit more to share when it comes to return dates or some other good stuff, we will be sure to have it for you here.

(Photo: PBS.)

