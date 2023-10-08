Professor T season 3: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes at PBS

Following the events of the season 2 finale, when could you expect to see Professor T season 3 premiere? Is there anything more that you can hope for here?

Well, we don’t want to beat around the bush here — what is the point when we can go ahead and give you some good news now? If you were curious as to whether or not we will be seeing the show come back for more, rest assured that it is! Not only that, but season 3 has already wrapped in the UK. While PBS can technically do whatever they want when it comes to acquiring / not acquiring more of the crime drama, we feel pretty darn confident that you will be seeing more of it. After all, it would be rather strange if you did not, all things considered. Just remember what the producers bring to the table week in and week out when it comes to fascinating cases! Also, Professor T fits the brand perfectly of the sort of shows that PBS loves to acquire from Great Britain, ones that are mystery-focused and generate great discussions.

As for when a season 3 could air, this is where the unfortunate news comes into play — you will be waiting for a good while, as there is no real reason for them to rush anything along here. The top priority that they have is to find the right timeslot for the show, and we honestly think that it works rather well in this lineup with Unforgotten and Van der Valk. Why change something that works?

If we are lucky, Professor T and all of the other familiar faces will be back next summer, and we will have a chance to get some further news as we inch a little bit closer.

Honestly, we don’t think there is much that needs to change in the writing as the show moves forward — it clearly knows what it is, and at the same time, what viewers want from it.

Are you hoping to see a Professor T season 3 premiere date reveal at some point in the near future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them.

(Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







