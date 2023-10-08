Unforgotten season 6 premiere date hopes over at PBS

Following the season 5 finale at PBS today, what is there to say when it comes to an Unforgotten season 6? Are we getting more of the crime drama?

For the time being, let’s just say here that the prognosis is very-much good that the series will return. ITV overseas has already greenlit another season of the show starring Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar after it continued to perform extraordinarily well. We do know that there were added concerns this season following the departure of Nicola Walker, but some of those concerns proved to be unfounded.

Now, of course the real question is when we will have a chance to actually see these episodes. What we will say when it comes to a show like Unforgotten is quite simple, at least in that it has no obligation to air at the same time every single year. We have certainly seen PBS switch up premiere dates before and they easily could again. However, at the same time our thinking is that we will probably get the next batch of episodes either in the summer or the fall of 2024. Because the seasons are not extremely long, it makes them being an annual event easier. Also, because this is a UK series, it has not been subject to any delays by the SAG-AFTRA or WGA strikes here in the United States.

Honestly, this is one of those shows that could go on for as long as the cast and the creatives want it to, given that it is telling such a steady story that does not have to slow down anytime soon. We are not necessarily going into season 6 thinking it will be the final one, and we’re willing to have patience to figure that out.

Hopefully, we’ll at least get some more news on the series’ stateside return at some point next spring — do not expect some sort of immediate reveals here soon.

(Photo: PBS.)

