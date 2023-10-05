Bargain season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following its big premiere today on Paramount+, is there a chance that you are going to see a Bargain season 2 down the road? Or, is this six-episode Korean thriller meant to be a limited series with a beginning, middle, and end?

Given that this series may actually be relatively new to a lot of prospective viewers out there, let’s start this off by at least giving you a larger sense of the story. Here is the official logline:

In BARGAIN, men are lured to a remote hotel under the guise of sexual encounters only to be caught in a trafficking ring where their organs are auctioned off to the highest bidder. After a catastrophic earthquake, the victims, traffickers and buyers all are trapped inside the crumbling building. Cut off from the outside world, they must fight to survive the aftermath at any cost.

Now, the acquisition of Bargain at the aforementioned streaming service certainly feels like a response to Squid Game, at least in that the Netflix series was a watershed moment when it comes to Korean shows finding success in North America. They are often super-smart, thought provoking, and incredibly creative. One other thing that is often indicative of Korean dramas is for them to be rather closed-ended. A number of shows there are not meant to go on for several years at a time, and that is not necessarily the case here, either.

Are we necessarily eliminating the possibility of a Bargain season 2 outright? Well, depending on what the show’s performance ends up as, we do tend to think that anything is possible. However, we don’t want to sit here and act is though this show having some sort of long-term future is assured in any way. We are expecting this to be a one-off and if there is anything more that happens further on down the road, we will be happy to report about it then.

