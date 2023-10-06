Billions season 7 episode 10 spoilers: Axe’s big move

As we do prepare ourselves for Billions season 7 episode 10 on Showtime next week, there are many big things to consider!

So where can we possibly begin this discussion here? Well, the right place is by noting that there are only three episodes left. After that, the story is over unless there is some sort of spin-off down the road. (There are ideas being considered there, but nothing has been confirmed.)

The title for episode 10 is “Enemies List,” but we don’t think that is actually the top story here in the slightest. Instead, it is knowing that Bobby Axelrod has a big role to play here! We know that the final season of Billions has come under some criticism for only having Damian Lewis in a handful of episodes, given that he is one of the most popular cast members in the show’s history. We understand the frustration, though simultaneously it’s also pretty easy to be excited for his presence at all, given that this is not the sort of thing that was ever guaranteed.

Now if you do want to get a little more information all about the road ahead and how Axe is incorporated into stuff once more, take a look at the attached synopsis:

Prince makes big changes in the wake of betrayal. Chuck forges unlikely alliances as part of his mission to take down Prince. Wendy finds herself in an impossible position, while Axe and Taylor work to dismantle Prince’s sinister moves.

Is anyone going to be taken down before episode 12, a.k.a. the series finale? At this point, we’re starting to think that is unlikely. Clearly, the powers-that-be at Showtime want to make the final send-off a huge event, and we almost picture in our head a battle royale between Axe, Prince, and Chuck where none of them actually succeed. We’ll just have to wait and see if that is really the case.

