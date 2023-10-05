Survivor 45 episode 3 preview: A camp raid ahead?

As we get prepared to see Survivor 45 episode 3 on CBS next week, we know there’s a lot to be excited for. How can there not be? We have one of the bigger trainwreck tribes in recent memory in Lulu, and we do have major questions if they are going to be able to hack it.

Ultimately, is this going to be a chance at a bounce-back … or is this tribe set up for another failure? There’s a lot to talk about there, among a number of other things.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

For starters, let’s take a minute here and get a little more into the camp raid, which was discussed at length at the end of this past episode. This needs to be a twist that comes after a challenge and is going to make some people pretty darn mad — as it should, when you don’t have a whole lot of supplies out there.

Meanwhile, there are a couple of other things that are catching our eye already…

1. Is Drew getting himself caught? – Here is something that this guy really needs to remember for a moment. He’s in a good spot right now! Because of that, you really don’t have to work anywhere near as hard as he is. It seems like he’s going to get himself in a situation that in the end, he may not be able to get out of.

2. What’s happening when it comes to Kaleb? – It is really strange to see him even talked about as some sort of a target, since he is doing so great around camp. Yet, this is the sort of season where a lot of stuff is happening almost constantly happening and being a physical target, in theory, may not always work for you.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now about tonight’s Survivor 45 episode

What do you most want to see as we prepare for Survivor 45 episode 3?

Is there anyone that you are rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







