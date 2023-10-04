Invasion season 2 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Cosmic Ocean’

Do you want to learn a little bit more when it comes to Invasion season 2 episode 8? Well, there is quite a bit to say here!

For starters, we should go ahead and note here that the title in “Cosmic Ocean” is one of the more intriguing ones that we’ve had a chance to see. We recognize already that there is potential for a far larger understanding of the entities at the center of the series — or, at the very least, that’s what we are hoping for.

To get a few more assorted details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the Invasion season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

Mitsugi begins experiencing symptoms from her time with the alien entity. Nikhil breaks into the enclosure, setting off global seismic events.

We don’t know how you read that and think anything other than the fact that this story is going to be super-intense and, beyond just that, incredibly shocking. This is a part of the benefit that comes from being able to see a show like this play out for an incredibly long period of time. It allows you the opportunity to ask a lot of questions about the aforementioned invasions and what the aliens are or are not capable of being. From a producer standpoint, doesn’t that have to be a thrill?

Where is the story building at the moment?

We do tend to think that the show is going to be moving towards something as we move forward here, whether it be a culminating finale and/or some sort of shocking cliffhanger. What obviously stands out at the moment here is the fact that we still don’t know whether or not there is going to be a season 3 down the road. We have to wait and see what the folks over on Apple TV+ decide when it comes to the future.

