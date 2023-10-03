The Irrational season 1 episode 2 ratings bode well for the future

If you have been hoping to see The Irrational season 1 stick around on NBC for a while, let’s just say this: There is a reason for hope. Two episodes in, and the Jesse L. Martin procedural drama is probably hitting the high end of what the network expected over time.

If we are going to dig a little bit deeper into the numbers right now, here is what we would say: This installment ended up generating a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then just a smidgen under 4 million viewers (live+same-day) — the latter measurement is an increase from the week prior. There are not many instances in which a show does actually improve on broadcast TV from the premiere to a second episode, but we think that a lot of the success here is tied to a tried-and-true format of programming.

Think about it like this — the success of Suits this summer signaled further that there is an appetite for old-school television with shorter stories mixed in with long-term narratives. We also do think it helps here that this show has a star in Martin who is known across generations. He’s got that crime TV background but at the same time, was also a part of The CW’s The Flash for many years. It’s nice to see him on NBC in a lead role, and we’re excited for what the future could hold.

One thing that is probably helping the series to some extent is a lack of scripted options elsewhere. It stands out amidst the overall TV landscape, and we will see if that effect crosses over when it comes to what we are going to see on Found tonight or when Quantum Leap or Magnum PI come back with new episodes in a matter of just over 24 hours.

