Found season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What lies ahead on NBC?

Following the series premiere tonight on NBC, are you interested in learning a little more about next week’s episode of Found? The Shanola Hampton drama came on the air tonight and with that, introduced viewers to what the cast and the story are all about here.

In some ways, you can look at this show as an old-school missing-persons drama, designed to get you hooked on the basis of a new case every single week. This is a format that we’ve seen work out for so many other series in the past, so why not try to replicate that now with a few modern-day twists added to the mix here?

If you look at the full Found season 1 episode 2 synopsis below, you can get a better sense of how exactly the producers are doing to modernize things now:

10/10/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The team mobilizes to search for Jinny Coe, a personal escort who disappeared near her apartment. News anchor Joy-Ann Reid launches a nationwide search for “Sir,” who abducted Gabi and Bella when they were young. Dhan makes a breakthrough with Zeke. TV-14

Will this show be a huge success here?

Well, that’s something that we are hoping to get some more news on in the relatively near future. One thing that Found does have going for it right now is that it is airing while a lot of other scripted stuff is off the air during the SAG-AFTRA strike, and also while the writers just start to get to work on the rest of the fall season. There is not a lot of scripted competition out there and by virtue of that, it would be easy to sit back and say that this show is going to have a real opportunity to shine. As for whether that will really happen, we’ll have to wait to check out more of the ratings.

