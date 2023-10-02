The Way Home season 2 premiere date: Hopes for the fall

Are we going to get some more news on The Way Home season 2 at some point over the course of the fall? Is that too much to ask for?

Well, we should go ahead and start things off with this piece by noting the following: We want nothing more than to get Chyler Leigh and the rest of the cast back as soon as possible. However, it still does not appear that we are going to be getting it anytime soon. We have yet to hear much news when it comes to filming or casting, and a big reason could be tied to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. We know that this has slowed down a lot of production cycles all over the country, but it is for the best — after all, doesn’t everyone deserve a fair deal for the future?

Because of where things are right now, we do think you should exercise some caution when it comes to getting news on The Way Home season 2 this fall. We don’t think it will arrive as early in 2024 as it did 2023, so it may be a few months, at least, before we get a premiere date or some other teases. So long as we see new episodes by the spring or summer of next year, we are going to be happy.

As for what you are going to see over the course of the season, we do really think that this starts with one simple question: What’s next after that Jacob reveal? Time travel is going to be a huge part of at least the opening part of season 2 and from there, who knows? The writers may have a lot of other interesting twists and turns set up for us to explore.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

