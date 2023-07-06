The Way Home season 2 premiere date: Any hopes for July?

Is there a chance we could learn something more about The Way Home season 2 over the course of July? Make no mistake that we believe people probably want something more on the show, especially given the way that season 1 concluded and the further questions that remain about what happened to Jacob.

As for whether or not we’re going to get that moving forward, let’s just say that this is a completely different story. The cast and crew are still waiting seemingly to get back to work on the Hallmark Channel series, and we hope that this will happen in the coming months.

Are there still some significant hurdles that have to be jumped through? Absolutely, with the biggest one being the ongoing writers’ strike, plus the threat of the actors also striking over the next few weeks. These have thrown significant wrenches into the future of entertainment as a whole, with it leading to questions aplenty as to how long this industry will be paused.

Because of all of this, it feels pretty clear that we are going to see very little news on The Way Home season 2 this month — maybe we will get to the end of the writers’ strike and with that, some information on filming will start to surface. Wouldn’t it be nice to learn when production is underway? Well, we tend to at least think so! We certainly aren’t going to get any sort of firm premiere date news.

When could new episodes surface?

As of right now, we’re certainly hoping that there’s a chance everyone will be back in the spring — because of when things could be starting back up, it’s a little bit harder to imagine that the show is going to be returning to the air when we get to January, but who knows? Given the lack of major special-effects with a program like this, there are more possibilities out there.

What do you think we are going to be seeing when it comes to The Way Home season 2?

