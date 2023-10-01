Abbott Elementary season 3 writers’ room opens soon; when?

If you are excited to check out Abbott Elementary season 3 over on ABC, let’s just say that we’ve got a little bit of good news! While we may still be months away from seeing the series back on the air, we are starting to move in the right direction.

So what can we say at the moment? Well, it goes a little something like this. According to a report coming in from Deadline right now, the idea is for the Quinta Brunson series to open its writers’ room in a matter of days. That means that the story can start to be pieced together for whenever we get a chance to see the cast and crew back on set.

As for when that is going to be, this is where another variable does come into play that is rather important. After all, remember for a moment here that the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing and while we do expect negotiations this week, there is no guarantee that we’re going to have a super-quick resolution. The best-case scenario we can imagine here is that this strike ends with a fair deal closer to the end of the month. If that happens, then there’s a good chance we could see production start up in November, leading into a premiere in January or February.

Rest assured of this: Without compromising quality, ABC is going to get Abbott Elementary back on the air as soon as humanly possible. This is one of their most-successful shows both in terms of ratings and awards recognition. They have everything to gain when it comes to having it make steady process leading up to a big, exciting, and of course funny premiere.

Since the writers’ room has yet to kick off for the new season, we don’t want to make any big predictions — but it goes without saying we are going to get a shorter season this time around.

What do you most want to see moving into Abbott Elementary season 3 over on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







