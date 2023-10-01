Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS? Post-NFL start time

Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS? We more than understand if there are some other people still confused by the schedule. Now that we are within the NFL schedule, we recognize fully that there are some fluctuations that are going to happen. On some weeks, the majority of viewers in the East and Central time zones will see the reality show at least thirty minutes later than usual!

However, when it comes to tonight’s installment in particular, the news is at least a little bit better…

For the time being, what we can tell you is rather simple: Big Brother 25 is currently scheduled to air at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. It is possible that it could be pushed back later in certain markets depending on the NFL similar to last week, but it won’t be on a national level.

As for what is coming up in the episode itself, the biggest thing that we can say there is rather simple: This is a far more typical week than the not-so-scary “Scary Week” that we saw with Cameron and Jared as zombies in the house. Moving forward, you are going to see a Head of Household be crowned and from there, a couple of nominees are going to be placed on the block. There’s nothing that you can be extremely surprised about, at least in terms of the format of the game.

If you have been following live feeds, then you have a pretty clear understanding of what is happening. What we can say, though, is that on the live feeds, we are actually seeing a little more drama! There is at least a chance at a replacement drama that could surprise some people … but we still have to wait and see there. Nothing, at least at present, is confirmed.

