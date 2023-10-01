Professor T season 2 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: ‘Swansong’

As we prepare for next week’s Professor T season 2 episode 6 on PBS, we know there’s a lot to prepare to check out. After all, the finale is right around the corner! “Swansong” is the sort of episode that is going to raise the stakes for everything that we have seen so far. Not only that, but there are some characters who could face some serious legal fallout.

An important thing to remember here is simply this: No matter what transpires in terms of a cliffhanger, the creative team wants you worried along the way! Sure, there is a case to resolved, but there are also a lot of characters within this world you have come to care about here. It makes some sense to want a good bit of closure in equal measure when it comes to that.

Now to get a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Professor T season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

After discovering the body of an undercover police officer in the trunk of a car, the CID team blunder into a Drugs Squad operation against a major trafficker that appears to implicate one of their closest colleagues.

By the end of this episode…

One way or another, we’re sure that your jaw is going to be on the floor. We know that there is going to be more story beyond the end of season 2, so at the very least, that isn’t something that you have to worry about. Instead, worry about everything that is happening within the story, as there is a chance for a few shocking twists and plenty of big surprises.

Above all else, we do think of this story as the real culmination of everything that we’ve seen so far this season, and there has absolutely been some great stuff! Our hope now is simply that everyone involved can find a way in order to keep it going until at least the final credits roll.

What do you most want to see moving into Professor T season 2 episode 6 over on PBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

(Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







