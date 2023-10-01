Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Is a backdoor possible? (day 60)

The Big Brother 25 Power of Veto Competition has been over now for a good stretch of time, so where do things now stand in the house?

Let’s start off here with a reminder that Head of Household Cameron chose to nominate Mecole and Felicia and, earlier today, he managed to win the Power of Veto, as well. The man is as dominant right now as anyone we’ve seen on the show in some time, and it’s almost crazy that he didn’t win more at the very start of the season. He now has a chance to leave nominations the same, and apparently, he also won some sort of movie screening, as well.

Now, here is where things get a little bit more interesting. Cameron did tell Matt tonight that he could theoretically take out Cory this week, who he feels has gotten overconfident over time. It could be a big move, but in all honesty, this is a weird situation that Cameron’s in where it almost doesn’t matter who he takes out. Even if you’re working with him right now, doesn’t it make sense to take him out if he is vulnerable? He has no real safety, and the only thing that he can rely on is potentially winning his way to the end.

In that way, getting rid of Felicia doesn’t matter since she’s not that great a competitor. Mecole was at least closer to beating him in the Veto. He can’t go after Matt and Jag right now on the off chance the Fugitives actually save him. Going after Cory? Well, Cory doesn’t really want him there anyway. Nothing is decided as of yet, but remember that Cam is an unpredictable guy. This could be in the cards.

